Nigeria’s $200M Healthcare Boost Earns UNDP Praise Amid USAID Exit

UN Official commends National Assembly’s Leadership, Welcomes Partnership on Reforms

In the wake of the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) withdrawal of healthcare funding in Nigeria, the United Nations has lauded the Nigerian government for stepping up with a $200 million funding commitment. Speaking during a high-level engagement in Lagos on Friday, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for Africa, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, commended the move, describing it as a continental leadership example.

“When I learned from New York that the National Assembly filled the healthcare funding gap left by USAID with $200 million, I felt proud. That’s what real governance looks like you can’t outsource the health of your people,” Eziakonwa said. “While other countries panicked, Nigeria took charge. That’s leadership.” The UN official made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the House of Representatives led by Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu.

Eziakonwa emphasized that Nigeria’s decision sends a strong message across Africa about domestic responsibility and prioritizing citizen welfare. “Nigeria is leading by example. Every country on this continent should follow suit and say: our people’s lives matter.” The meeting also focused on deepening collaboration between Nigeria’s legislature and the UNDP, particularly in the areas of constitutional reform, gender equity, and political inclusion.

Eziakonwa, joined by UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie G. Attafuah, pledged the organization’s full support for Nigeria’s reform efforts—including the gender equality agenda championed by Deputy Speaker Kalu.

“This is the first time the leadership of the National Assembly is reaching out directly to us like this. It shows vision,” she noted, praising Kalu’s advocacy for gender-focused legislation, including a bill currently before the House seeking seat reservations for women in Parliament. “You’re a true He-for-She champion. Nigeria can’t afford to ignore women’s voices in leadership not if it wants to weather the global challenges we face today,” Eziakonwa added, pointing to UNDP initiatives that align with Nigeria’s gender reform goals. She also urged the National Assembly to consider investments in emerging technologies, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI), as part of the country’s development strategy. “The future of development includes AI. Legislators must recognize and support this shift, starting from our schools.”

Responding, Deputy Speaker Kalu highlighted key aspects of the ongoing constitutional review and reaffirmed the Assembly’s commitment to inclusive governance. “Our democracy can’t thrive without meaningful participation from women, youth, and marginalized groups,” Kalu stated. “The constitutional amendment process offers us a rare chance to enshrine gender equity into our governance structure.” He outlined the House’s proposals, which include legislative quotas for women, removal of gender-biased legal provisions, and targeted frameworks for inclusive governance.

Kalu also called for UNDP’s continued technical and advisory support, particularly in upcoming initiatives like a Summit on Security Architecture and a peacebuilding intervention for Nigeria’s South East, modeled on similar efforts in the North East. “We value UNDP’s partnership and look forward to stronger collaboration in promoting peace, development, and equality across Nigeria,” the Deputy Speaker said.