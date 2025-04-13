NSC DG Hon. Bukola Olopade pays tribute to late Nigerian Football Legend Christian Chukwu

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Nigerian football icon, Christian “Chairman” Chukwu, describing his passing as a monumental loss to the nation.

Chukwu, aged 74, passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Widely revered in Nigerian football history, Chukwu captained the Super Eagles to their historic first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980 and later served as the team’s head coach.

In an official statement released by the NSC, Hon. Olopade hailed the late footballer as “a true icon, a leader of men, and a national hero.”

“Christian Chukwu was not just a footballer; he was a symbol of pride, discipline, and excellence,” Olopade said. “His leadership on and off the field inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions of Nigeria.