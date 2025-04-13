Onana dropped from Man Utd squad to face Newcastle

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been left out of Sunday’s Premier League game at Newcastle. Onana was at fault for both Lyon goals in his side’s 2-2 draw in the Europa League on Thursday – a day after he had been called “one of the worst goalkeepers” in United’s history by former Red Devils player Nemanja Matic.

Sources confirmed Onana has been omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the game at St James’ Park to allow the Cameroon international to “rest and disconnect”.

It is expected he will be in contention to face Lyon in the return leg of the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford on Thursday and has been assured the change is not regarded as permanent.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe will miss Sunday’s match after he was admitted to hospital having “felt unwell for a number of days”, the club has said.