FG, FAO, and Stakeholders launch “Nourishing Nigeria” Initiative to combat malnutrition

In a bold move to tackle the rising challenge of malnutrition and food insecurity, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has joined forces with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and key stakeholders to kick off the implementation of the “Nourishing Nigeria” project.

The project was formally introduced during a strategic inception workshop held in Abuja. The workshop brought together players from various sectors to align on a roadmap for deploying nutrition-sensitive agriculture across the country. Representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, Director of Agricultural Lands and Climate Change Management Services, Oshadiya Olanipeku, emphasized the project’s goal: to review and update the Agriculture Sector Food and Nutrition Strategy (ASFSNS) in line with evolving national and global standards.

Olanipeku explained that the initiative would set up Junior Farmer Field and Business Schools, targeting youth at the grassroots level with both technical and entrepreneurial training. A comprehensive policy and legal framework is also in the pipeline to ensure coordinated action against malnutrition and hunger. “Nutrition-sensitive agriculture is key to combating stunting, wasting, and underweight by encouraging diverse, healthy diets and improving the value chain for nutritious foods,” he said. “The initiative will support Nigeria’s broader food systems transformation agenda.”

He also highlighted Nigeria’s ongoing struggle with the dual burden of undernutrition and overnutrition, citing alarming statistics: an estimated 79% of Nigerian households face food insecurity, which often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms such as skipping meals or opting for low-nutrient alternatives. “Micronutrient deficiencies remain widespread,” he added, “with anemia affecting over 30% of young children and pregnant women.” To address this, the Ministry is ramping up support for homestead gardening programs, distributing nutrition input packs to vulnerable households. These packs enable families to grow nutrient-rich, bio-fortified crops and vegetables right at home.

Also speaking at the event, Director of Food and Nutrition Safety, Nuhu Adamu Kilishi, called for a collaborative, multi-sectoral response to tackle malnutrition. “Agriculture, health, and education sectors must come together to create lasting impact,” he said. Lending legislative support to the initiative, Chairman of the House Committee on Food and Nutrition, Hon. John Chike Okafor, described the programme as timely and vital to achieving food security goals.

The FAO Country Representative, Dominique Koffy Kouacou, represented by Programme Officer Tofiq Braimag, reinforced FAO’s commitment to addressing food and nutrition challenges through its technical cooperation programme. The event was well-attended, drawing representatives from UNICEF, the World Food Programme, State Ministries of Agriculture, and development partners from across the country.