FG reaffirms commitment to North-East inclusion in Agro-Industrial Project amid exclusion claims

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has dismissed concerns raised by the North-East Caucus of the National Assembly regarding the alleged exclusion of the region from the Federal Government’s flagship agricultural initiative the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) program. The minister of agriculture and food security Sen. Abubakar Kyari made the clarification over the weekend while briefing the media. He noted that the North-East is not only included in the SAPZ program, but that several states from the region have already met the eligibility criteria for the second phase of the project. The response comes on the heels of public criticisms sparked by the recent groundbreaking ceremonies in Kaduna and Cross River states.

Setting the Record Straight

The Ministry emphasized that the SAPZ program, initially launched in 2022 following a conceptual design process in 2019, is structured around state-level expressions of interest and eligibility. “All states were invited to participate, and those that fulfilled the criteria were selected for Phase 1,” the statement said.

Eight states which includes Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, Imo, Cross River, and the FCT qualified for the first phase. However, the statement added that since the beginning of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, efforts have been made to ensure no state is left behind under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to the Ministry, Vice President Kashim Shettima has been actively engaged in mobilizing international support to expand the program’s reach. His recent diplomatic engagements led to a $1 billion commitment from the African Development Bank (AfDB) aimed at onboarding additional states.

North-East Representation in Phase 2

Despite initial appearances, the North-East is far from excluded. Gombe, Borno, and Bauchi states have already qualified for the first tranche of Phase 2 of the program, with two more tranches expected to follow. The Ministry urged other North-East states—Taraba, Yobe, and Adamawa—to expedite their efforts in meeting the required criteria.

“The sweeping statement by the Caucus that ‘the North-East was completely excluded’ is not correct,” the Ministry said, adding that written communication had been sent to all states not included in Phase 1.

Beyond SAPZ: Federal Support in the North-East

Highlighting broader government efforts, the Ministry also detailed a range of ongoing agricultural and infrastructural projects in the North-East, including:

Over 8,000 Gombe wheat farmers receiving subsidized inputs.

Irrigation and infrastructure projects in Bauchi in collaboration with NASENI.

A Farmer Empowerment Centre and housing projects in Adamawa.

The ACReSAL initiative targeting 1 million hectares of land restoration.

Solar and EV infrastructure to modernize agriculture and transport.

Soil testing labs under the Nigeria Farmers’ Soil Health Card Scheme.

The VALUE-CHAIN North Project, expected to benefit over 450,000 farmers.

“These are not symbolic projects,” the Ministry stressed. “They are deliberate, results-oriented interventions aimed at building a more inclusive agricultural economy.”

A Renewed Promise

Reaffirming its commitment to balanced development across all regions, the Federal Government pledged to continue engaging with stakeholders and state governments to ensure nationwide participation in agricultural transformation programs.

“We assure the people of the North-East and indeed all Nigerians that this government is unwavering in its commitment to equitable development,” the statement concluded.

The Ministry also noted that the Green Imperative Project (GIP), recently signed by the Tinubu administration, will further expand agricultural mechanization across all 774 local government areas.