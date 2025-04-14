Peter Obi visits Plateau attack victims, donates ₦7.5m

A former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has visited victims and families of those affected by the recent spate of killings in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a statement shared via his official X handle on Monday, the 63-year-old expressed sorrow over what he termed “senseless killings,” describing the violence as unacceptable in a country not officially at war. “Yesterday, I travelled from Abuja to Jos, Plateau State, to condole with and show solidarity with Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the people of Plateau State over the recent senseless killings in the Bokkos area of the state,” he wrote.

The former Anambra governor’s visit included a trip to Bokkos, where he met with displaced persons, children, and survivors of the attacks. Obi lamented the scale of the destruction and called for urgent action to protect innocent lives.

“What has happened in these communities is very saddening and utterly unacceptable. Nigerians should not be killed or forced to flee their homes when we are not at war. Every life is precious, and no Nigerian, regardless of where they live, should have to live in fear or uncertainty,” the former governor said.

Offering his condolences, the businessman added, “My deepest condolences go to the families and communities who have suffered tragic losses. No words can truly capture the pain and devastation that such senseless violence brings”.