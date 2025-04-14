Police arrest Portable over alleged defamation of Fuji Star Osupa

Operatives of the Kwara Police Command have arrested controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, better known as “Portable”. In a statement, the spokesman of the Kwara Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said that Portable’s arrest followed a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as “Osupa”.

“The petition borders on serious allegations which includes criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and the use of abusive and insulting words,” the statement read partly. “In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.”

“Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigation. “Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody, and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.”

The “Zaazoo” crooner had used a line Osupa is known for, a move that led to the Fuji star’s team filing a complaint. Portable had earlier called out Osupa, using unflattering names, triggering a social media backlash. He, however, later apologised to the Fuji singer over the outburst, blaming his temper for the development.