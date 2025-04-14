Troops foil attempts to re-establish illegal bunkering sites, arrest 28

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have intensified their crackdown on oil theft and economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, dismantling 18 illegal bunkering sites and arresting 28 suspected oil thieves across Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma. According to the statement, the operations were conducted between April 7 and 13, 2025, in collaboration with other security agencies. “Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have thwarted several attempts to re-establish new illegal bunkering camps in the Niger Delta region. These efforts led to the arrest of 28 suspected oil thieves, the dismantling of 18 illegal bunkering sites, and the recovery of over 72,000 litres of stolen products across the region,” the statement noted.

It further stated that in Rivers State, troops intensified operations that disrupted illegal bunkering activities around Joinkrama 4 Forest in Ahoada West Local Government Area, where welding machines and newly constructed drums were recovered. It added that, following credible intelligence, troops raided De Tropicana Hotel in the same LGA and intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles loaded with over 1,300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), which were abandoned by fleeing drivers.

At Krakrama Wellhead 12 in Bille, Degema LGA, three suspects attempting to compromise the facility were arrested. Three wooden boats loaded with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil were also recovered, while four other suspects were arrested during follow-up operations at the same location. Several pieces of equipment used in illegal activities were destroyed in Okarki.