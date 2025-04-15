Alleged Misappropriation: Court reserves ruling in Ganduje, seven others

The Kano State High Court on Tuesday reserved ruling in the high-profile case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and seven others, who are facing an eight-count charge bordering on bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds.

The case, instituted by the Kano State Government, lists Ganduje, his wife Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited as defendants. When the case came up for hearing, the legal teams for all defendants presented various preliminary objections challenging the jurisdiction of the court and filed applications for extension of time.

Leading the defence for Ganduje, his wife, and Umar, Offiong Offiong (SAN) told the court: “We filed our preliminary objection dated November 18, 2024, supported by a 28-paragraph affidavit and a written address. We also filed a reply on point of law dated April 4, 2025. We urge the court to grant our application.” On the other hand, the prosecution led by Adeola Adedipe, SAN, maintained that the defence applications lacked merit. “The state’s reply to the preliminary objection is dated October 22, 2024. It is backed by a seven-paragraph counter affidavit and a written address with supporting documents,” Adedipe said.

“We urge the court to dismiss the applications in their entirety.” Counsel to the 3rd and 7th defendants, Adekunle Taiye-Falola, filed a similar preliminary objection dated October 18, 2024. “In response to the complainant’s counter affidavit, we submitted a further and better affidavit dated December 12, 2024, along with a reply on point of law. We respectfully urge the court to grant the application,” he said.

Sunusi Musa, SAN, representing the 5th defendant, filed his own objection with similar supporting documents. “We are seeking not just a grant of our application, but also substantial costs against the complainant,” Musa added. Ashafa Yusuf, counsel to the 6th respondent, noted: “Our notice of preliminary objection was dated September 9, 2024. We filed a further and better affidavit on February 17, 2025, and a reply on point of law. We request the court to grant our reliefs.”