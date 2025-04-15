Berger Paints declares 100 kobo final dividend for registered members

Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has declared a final dividend of 100 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, payable to shareholders listed in the register of members.

This was stated in a release published by the company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) disclosure platform, signed by Secretary Omolara Bello. The dividend was as of the close of business on April 24, 2025.

The final dividend pertains to the financial year ended December 31, 2024, and is subject to withholding tax and regulatory approval, bringing the total dividend for the 2024 financial year to N1.20 kobo.

According to the company, qualified shareholders who have registered for e-dividends will receive their payments electronically, directly into their bank accounts, on May 22, 2025.

Highlight:

Berger Paints’ final dividend of 100 kobo translates to N289.8 million. Based on the share price of N18.85, the dividend yield is 5.31%. The dividend also translates to a final dividend payment ratio of 47.44%. Berger Paint’s price-to-earnings ratio is 8.94x, higher than the industry average of 0.79x.

Its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, reporting a pre-tax profit of N1.12 billion. This reflects a year-over-year increase of 45.41% compared to N776.3 million reported in the previous year.