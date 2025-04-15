Troops kill two terrorists, destroy camps in Taraba

Two terrorists have been killed while several others have escaped with gunshot injuries in a fierce battle between troops of 6 brigade Nigeria Army/sector 3 operation whirl stroke and terrorists in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The move is in continuation of intensified efforts by the troops to rid the state of criminal elements under the ongoing clearance operation code named Operation Lafiyan Jama’a. This was contained in a press statement on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigeria Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni.

“On 14 April 2025, acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly responded to the movement of suspected bandits between Mayokan and Bondogri villages in Bali Local Government Area (LGA). The troops tactically advanced to the general area and made contact with the bandits around Garbatau, Garin Hamidu, Bandaguri, and Mayokan villages.

“A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the scene include, one AK-47 Rifle, one AK-47 Magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition, one single barrel dane gun, 27 Arrows and six Cutlasses.