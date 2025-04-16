Again, Women protest against emergency rule in Rivers

Women on Wednesday thronged major streets in Port Harcourt to protest against the imposition of emergency rule in Rivers State. Under the aegis of the Rivers Women Unite Prayer Group, the protesters kicked against the suspension of Siminalayi Fubara as governor.

They chanted slogans and demanded an end to what they perceive as an “unconstitutional state of affairs” in Rivers. The protesters wore red attires and held placards bearing inscriptions like ‘We have conscience’, Bring Back Governor Fubara’, ‘We are gagged’, ‘Rivers state economy suffers under Ibas’, ‘NBA have conscience’, among others.

Monday’s protest is coming on the heels of last week’s women’s demonstration in favour of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who was suspended by Tinubu owing to the political crisis in the state. Last month, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, owing to the unending political crisis in the state. He suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

Citing “security reports,” in the wake of two pipeline explosions in the state, Tinubu said the declaration of a state of emergency was “inevitably compelling”. “By this declaration,” Tinubu said, “the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

He appointed Ibas to supervise the affairs of the state pending the resolution of the crisis in a move that has continued to sharply divide opinions across the country. But on Monday, the women protesters backed the president, describing his action as constitutional. The governors of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), have, however, rejected the declaration and have headed to the court to challenge the imposition.