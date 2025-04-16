‘La Remontada?’ Is this a comeback too far for Madrid?

“Anything can happen.”

Those were the words of Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, the most successful boss in Champions League history, after his side’s 3-0 defeat by Arsenal in the first leg of their quarter-final at Emirates Stadium last week.

The phrase is a football cliche but, when it comes to 15-time champions of Europe Real Madrid and the Champions League, it is often true. However, when they take to the pitch against Arsenal on Wednesday, they will have to do something they have only managed once before in Europe’s top-tier tournament – come back from a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

Declan Rice’s sensational free-kick double and Mikel Merino’s curled strike made it advantage Arsenal heading into the return leg at the Bernabeu. “If you look at the game [last week] there is no possibility,” said Ancelotti about a potential comeback. “But nobody expected Rice would score two goals from set-pieces, so in football anything can happen. “The possibility is low but we have to try 100%.”

Madrid’s Jude Bellingham added: “The most word used in the dressing room in the last days is Remontada [comeback]. There’s not a lot you can do for Real Madrid in the Champions League that hasn’t already been done. “Tomorrow is an opportunity for us to do something for the first time and that’s really important to us. “It’s a weird environment these last few days. One of the worst results we could possibly imagine away and for some reason everyone thinks it’s nailed on that we’ll come back.

“There’s a lot of trust in the talent. It means you’re at a club that’s unlike any other, the best in the world.”