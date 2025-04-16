Nigeria shines at ITTF World Para Future Tournament in Jordan, bags 14 Medals

Team Nigeria has made the country proud once again, finishing among the top three teams at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Para Future tournament held in Amman, Jordan. The impressive performance saw Nigerian para-athletes clinch a total of 14 medals five gold, seven silver, and two bronze cementing the country’s growing legacy in international para table tennis.

Competing over three days against strong contenders including Germany, Iran, and host nation Jordan, Nigeria stood out as one of only three African nations in attendance, alongside Egypt and South Africa. Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, hailed the team’s remarkable achievement, calling it “a testament to what is possible when vision meets preparation and belief.” “Our para-athletes have continued to inspire the entire nation,” Dikko said. “Their performance in Jordan shows that with the right support, Nigerian sports can soar on any global stage.”

Echoing his sentiments, NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, lauded the athletes and the support team behind their success. “This is a proud moment for Nigeria,” Olopade stated. “I must commend the dedication of the team, especially the leadership of PCN President Sunday Odebode, who has remained committed to excellence and inclusion in Nigerian sports.”

Gold Medal Highlights:

Olufemi Alabi struck gold in the Men’s Class 10 singles, overcoming Iraq’s Shafeeq Hikmat.

Faith Obazuaye emerged champion in the Women’s Class 9-10.

Bolawa Akingbemisilu earned top honors in the Men’s Class 4-5, besting fellow Nigerian Kehinde Lawal in the final.

Abiola Adesope and Tajudeen Agunbiade teamed up to win gold in the Men’s Doubles Classes 14-18.

Alabi and Obazuaye capped Nigeria’s campaign with a thrilling victory in the Mixed Doubles Classes 17-18.

This latest achievement further underscores the strength and depth of Nigeria’s para sports talent and the growing impact of strategic investment in inclusive athletics.