Obi asks Tinubu to end France trip, address insecurity

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend his France trip and urgently return to Nigeria to address the deteriorating security situation, particularly in Plateau and Benue states.

In a post shared via his official X handle on Wednesday, the 63-year-old criticised the President’s absence amid worsening violence and insecurity across the country. “Mr President, domestic problems beckon,” Obi wrote. “I am compelled at this time in our lives as a nation to call on our retreating President’s attention to the security challenges at home, which entail that he immediately suspend his ongoing retreat in a foreign land and come home to address the overwhelming security situation across the country.”

The former Anambra State governor lamented that over 150 Nigerians have been killed in the past two weeks, citing renewed attacks in Plateau and Zamfara States, while pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta further highlighted the country’s dire state. “In the two weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states,” he said.

“The primary duty of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens, and one wonders the type of retreat going on in another country where peace has been secured by their leaders, while blood continues to flow in our country.” Obi described the nation as being in distress and likened the President to a retreating CEO far from the headquarters of his failing company. He urged the President to take swift and decisive action.

“Amid all these, the CEO of the troubled company called Nigeria, is retreating in a faraway land in France, detached from the company’s headquarters. “I therefore urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues. That is the new Nigeria the nation seeks,” he noted.