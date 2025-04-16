Plateau Killings: We’ll surprise those responsible – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has disclosed that those responsible for the heinous killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State will be surprised.

Fifty-one persons were gunned down early Monday in the Zikke community of the LGA, with houses razed and many displaced about two weeks after a similar attack led to the killing of scores of persons in Bokkos Local Government Area.

During his third official visit to the State on Tuesday, Egbetokun condemned the attack. He said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms these acts of violence. We recognize the severity of the incident. And its negative impact on the local farming communities in Plateau State. “I don’t want to say much on this, but I would say that this criminal element will soon be surprised because I know that their days are numbered.

He appealed to the people to stop profiling criminals based on their ethnicity. “I want to appeal to our people that we should not profile criminals based on their ethnics. We must stop ethnic profiling of criminals.

“Criminals must be dealt with as criminals. Criminals don’t have tribes. They are just criminals. Let us work together to ensure that the criminals in our midst are dealt with as criminals and not on the basis of where they come from.”