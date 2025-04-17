A fluffed Panenka, controversy & ‘statement win’ for Arsenal

It was a night Arsenal fans will never forget.

A dramatic 2-1 win against Real Madrid in a hostile Bernabeu secured the Gunners just a third Champions League semi-final – and a first since 2009 – after an impressive first-leg 3-0 win.

Bukayo Saka’s saved early Panenka penalty and Kylian Mbappe’s overruled spot-kick ensured the Gunners’ progress wasn’t without incident – but it was ultimately a win that will send a message to the rest of Europe. Saka made up for his indiscretion with a second-half opener and, despite William Saliba gifting Vinicius Junior an equaliser soon after, the Gunners never looked in trouble as Paris St-Germain await, with Gabriel Martinelli securing the win late on.

“One of the best nights in my football career,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “We played against a team with the biggest history. It has been an inspiration for all of us on this competition. “The history we have in this competition is so short. The third time in our history of what we have just done and we have to build on that.

“And now we have to continue to do that because I think we have some momentum now.”