CSOs petition Reps, accuse Rivers Administrator Ibas of impunity

A coalition of 35 civil society organizations in Rivers State has jointly petitioned the House of Representatives, decrying what they termed “severe and brazen acts of lawlessness and impunity” being perpetrated by the state’s administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd.).

In a strongly worded letter titled “Severe and Brazen Acts of Lawlessness and Impunity Being Carried Out by the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, and the Need to Nip Them in the Bud in the Interest of Mutual Peace and Constitutionalism,” the groups urged the Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight to take immediate action to halt what they describe as a “drift towards authoritarianism.”

It accused Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, who is referred to in the letter as the “Administrator of Rivers State,” of undermining constitutional governance. It alleges that he has been using federal power and security operatives to intimidate public officers, suppress democratic institutions, and interfere with the proper functioning of government in the state. “The conduct of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas is not only reckless and unconstitutional but also a slap in the face of democratic values. His actions have continued to aggravate political instability and institutional breakdown in Rivers State,” the coalition said in the letter.

The groups demanded that the National Assembly immediately:



• Call Vice Admiral Ibas to order and investigate the legality of his actions;

• Ensure that democratic institutions in Rivers State, particularly the legislature, are allowed to function;

• Direct security agencies to cease illegal occupation of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.

They warned that if left unchecked, the continued disruption of civil authority could incite public unrest and erode trust in Nigeria’s democratic framework.

Those who signed are key Civil society leaders including:

• Comrade Enefaa Georgewill – Rivers State Civil Society Organizations (RIVCSO)

• Amb. Marvin Yobana – Citizens’ Quest for Truth Initiative

• Comrade Loveday Enyinda – MOSOP, Rivers State Chapter

• Pastor Mike Daka – Foundation for Leadership and Youth Initiative

• Comrade Nwilene John – Niger Delta Youth for Peace and Development

• And representatives of 30 other organizations.

They emphasized that Rivers State is not a military cantonment and that “no one man, however connected, should be allowed to operate outside the constitution.” “This is a democracy. Rivers people deserve peace, order, and functional institutions — not autocracy dressed in federal camouflage,” the letter stated.

The coalition vowed to continue its advocacy through constitutional means and warned of further legal and civic actions if no response is taken.