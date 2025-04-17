NSC approves fixed calendar, streamlines events for National Sports Festival

In a landmark decision aimed at improving Nigeria’s sports administration, the National Council on Sports has approved a fixed calendar for the National Sports Festival (NSF) and streamlined the number of sports to 32, following recommendations from the National Sports Commission (NSC). The approval came during an Extraordinary National Council on Sports meeting held on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The move is designed to enhance the efficiency and global competitiveness of the nation’s athletes and sports programs.

According to a communique signed by NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, the Council resolved that future editions of the National Sports Festival will consistently be held between November and December. The new timeline is expected to align Nigeria’s sporting calendar with international standards and promote better planning, funding, and participation. “This adjustment brings predictability and order to our national sporting events,” the communique stated, highlighting benefits such as improved logistics, stronger athlete engagement, and better opportunities for sponsorship and media partnerships.

The Council also reaffirmed Rule 11 of the National Sports Festival General Rules and Regulations originally agreed upon at a 2019 meeting in Benin City which limits the total number of events at the Festival to 32 sports: 27 compulsory and 5 optional.

Under the guidelines:

The compulsory sports are determined based on their popularity across all 36 states and the FCT, previous state entries, and Nigeria’s international participation level.

Host states will have the freedom to select up to 5 additional sports from a pool of 25 optional ones.

The decision is expected to bring consistency to the Festival and reduce frequent changes that could disrupt planning and execution.

The Council praised the Federal Government for its continued support of sports development and the establishment of the National Sports Commission. It also commended the Ogun State Government for its preparations to host the upcoming 22nd edition of the NSF.

Tagged the Gateway Games, the 22nd National Sports Festival will take place in Abeokuta from May 18–30, 2025.