Police to sanction officers seen receiving money from Chinese Nationals

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said it would sanction its personnel captured in a viral video receiving money from Chinese nationals.

In the viral video, some Chinese were seen handing out naira notes to Nigerian policemen in a lined-up formation. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many Nigerians expressing disappointment and calling for reforms within the Force.

The footage captured the moment the officers, fully armed and in uniform, received cash from the foreign nationals in what appeared to be a coordinated and deliberate exercise. Worried by the situation, Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, condemned the conduct of its officers, describing their actions as unprofessional and unethical.

He emphasised the commitment of the Force to upholding professionalism and maintaining public trust. “The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognisance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national,” he stated.

“The Force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical. “The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.