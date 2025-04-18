Commuters, motorists stranded in multiple auto crash on Kara Bridge Lagos-Ibadan Road

Thousands of commuters and motorists have been stranded on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after an accident involving multiple vehicles occurred on the Kara Bridge inward OPIC of the ever-busy route.

The accident, which happened on Friday, involved a truck and some cars in the early hours of the day, causing a gridlock along the road. Authorities have not confirmed if there were any casualties in the accident on the ever-busy road, but some people were injured.

“We recorded an accident on the Kara bridge inward Opic on the Lagos Ibadan Express Way with multiple vehicles. LASTMA personnel and other Emergency responders have swung into action to rescue the victims and also clear the affected vehicles,” the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) wrote on X, confirming the accident.

In an update, however, the LASTMA said, “Some of the vehicles affected have been successfully recovered from the road, two lanes are now opened for vehicular movement inward Opic. Efforts are still ongoing to evacuate the articulated truck as well.”