State of Emergency: I wanted Fubara’s removal, Tinubu saved Rivers – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, saying he wanted the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the oil-rich state.

In a move which has continued to divide opinions among Nigeria Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and members of the House of Assembly following months of political crisis in Rivers State.

But Wike said the president’s move saved Rivers from implosion, arguing that the decision to appoint a sole administrator following Fubara’s suspension was a step in the right direction.

The former Rivers governor said this on Friday in Abuja during a media parley with select journalists.