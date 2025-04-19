I was displeased with Enugu Airport runway repairs — Keyamo

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has shared his disapproval of the repair work carried out on the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday, Keyamo described it as substandard and unsafe. According to him, the federal government decided to shut down the airport’s runway for two weeks starting April 22, 2025, to address critical safety concerns.

His reaction was following the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) announcement of the temporary closure in a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah. “Dear compatriots, we have been compelled to take this decision to close the runway of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, for two weeks starting from April 22nd, 2025, in order to carry out major repair works on it, Keyamo stated.

