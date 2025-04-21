Jandor commiserates with Catholic Faithful in Lagos on the passing of Pope Francis

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement extends his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic faithful in Lagos State and around the world on the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

Pope Francis the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church was announced dead earlier today.

Jandor described the late Pontiff as a global symbol of humility, peace, and unwavering compassion, whose leadership transcended religious boundaries and touched lives across all walks of life.

“The passing of Pope Francis is a profound loss not only to the Catholic Church but to the entire world. His legacy of inclusion, mercy, and tireless advocacy for the poor and vulnerable will forever be remembered. I stand in solidarity with the Catholic community in Lagos State during this time of mourning,” he said.

Dr. Adediran called on all Lagosians to honour the memory of Pope Francis by continuing to uphold values of love, tolerance, and unity in their communities.