Jandor felicitates with Lagosians at Easter

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement felicitates with Christians and all the good people of Lagos on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

Dr. Adediran describes this season as a time of dying to what was imperfect and reawakening to what is perfect, a season of renewed hope and sacrifice. The essence of this season is about the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ which epitomizes selflessness and willingness to offer a breath of fresh air to humanity at a huge personal cost to him.

JANDOR urges Lagosians to on this solemn occasion, reflect on the need for collective efforts to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful Lagos where everyone can thrive.

“As we celebrate Easter, let us be reminded of the power of compassion and the importance of looking out for one another. Together, we can build the Lagos of our dreams,” he said