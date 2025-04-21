Plateau Killings: Christians stage peace walk to honour victims

Amid renewed attacks and mounting death tolls, the Christians in Plateau State on Monday staged a peace walk in protest against the incessant killings ravaging communities in the state. The peace walk, under the joint leadership of the Church Denominational Leaders Forum and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, was also a tribute to the victims and a cry for justice.

The participants—men, women, the elderly, and youths—marched through the streets to register their anguish and frustration over the rising insecurity in the northcentral region. The procession showed a crowd of concerned residents with banners calling for peace and action. The inscriptions on some of the banner read, “That they die not in vain. Stop the killings. Stop the bloodshed. Every life matters; let Plateau live.”

According to the organisers, the protest was a direct response to the continuous and bloody assaults on Plateau communities, especially those killed in recent attacks on Ruwi, Hurti, and Zikke in Bokkos and Bassa local government areas. “Their death should not be in vain,” a church leader said during the march.

Plateau and neighbouring Benue State have been gripped by a fresh wave of violence in recent weeks, largely blamed on bandits.

The April 2025 attacks in Bokkos and Bassa claimed over 100 lives, marking one of the deadliest incidents since the Christmas Eve massacre in 2023, which left about 150 people dead in Bokkos alone.