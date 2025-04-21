World Leaders mourn Pope Francis

Catholic Pontiff, Pope Francis, has died at age 88. He died on Monday at 7:35am, a day after making a much-hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

Following the recent news concerning Pope Francis, numerous world leaders have extended their heartfelt condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the pontiff commands across nations and faiths. As the spiritual head of over a billion Catholics and a respected moral voice on the world stage, any development concerning the Pope resonates far beyond the Vatican.

Iran

Iran offered condolences on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church, at the age of 88.

“My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican.

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis on Monday as “a man of deep faith and boundless compassion”.

United States Of America

US Vice President JD Vance said his “heart goes out” to Christians after Pope Francis died Monday.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him,” he posted on X.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to Pope Francis, saying he had always been “on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile” and fought for “more justice”.

Speaking during a trip to the Pacific region, Macron expressed his “most sincere condolences to Catholics the world over” after the death of Francis who, he said, had stood for a “brotherly humankind”.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday hailed Pope Francis’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable” after his death at the age of 88.

“I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said “a great man has left us” after Pope Francis died on Monday.

“Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us,” Meloni said in a statement.

Germany

Germany’s incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday expressed “great sorrow” at Pope Francis’s death, describing him as a man “guided by humility and faith”.

The pope “will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment” to “the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation,” he said.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the “poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed” after the pope died on Monday.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace and human dignity” said Martin, adding that he would be remembered for his “expression of pain and shame” about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was “deeply pained” by the death of Pope Francis, saying that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement. “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”