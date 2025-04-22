Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport attains 97% completion, NAMA completes runway checks, flight validation

The Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport has reached 97% completion as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) said it has completed the essential runway checks and flight procedure validations on the facility. A key aspect of NAMA’s validation process involved conducting the “23 and 05” checks.

These checks refer to the two primary orientations of the runway—Runway 23, aligned at 230 degrees towards the southwest, and Runway 05, aligned at 50 degrees towards the northeast. The 23 and 05 checks are vital for ensuring that the runway’s infrastructure and navigational systems are properly calibrated for safe operations in both directions. These checks focus on validating the alignment, approach procedures, and the functionality of essential navigational aids, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS). By assessing these aspects, NAMA ensures that aircraft can safely land and take off regardless of weather conditions or prevailing wind directions, which is crucial for operational safety and efficiency.

In a statement shared by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, the validation brings the airport closer to the launch of commercial flight operations. “We are pleased to welcome the team from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) who visited our Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport for a crucial round of flight checks and procedure validation, marking a significant step toward the commencement of commercial flight operations,” Governor Abiodun remarked.

The statement noted that NAMA’s positive feedback highlights the airport’s readiness for commercial operations, with the completion of these checks paving the way for final certification. In addition to conducting runway checks, NAMA said it assessed critical infrastructure at Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport and provided valuable guidance on upcoming installations, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS) and other navigational aids. The statement further emphasised that the Gateway Airport, now 97% complete, boasts world-class facilities, including a 4-kilometre runway—the longest in Nigeria—a modern terminal building, advanced air traffic control systems, and a state-of-the-art control tower. These facilities will ensure seamless handling of both cargo and passenger traffic.

Governor Abiodun highlighted the successful partnership between the Ogun State Government and federal aviation authorities, noting that NAMA’s guidance and assessments are essential to meeting international safety standards. He reaffirmed the state’s commitment to leveraging Gateway Airport as a driver of economic growth, regional trade, and industrial development.