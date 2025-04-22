Wale Edun leads delegation to 2025 IMF Spring Meetings

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, is leading Nigeria’s delegation to the 2025 International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings, holding from April 21 to April 26 in Washington, D.C.

The IMF Spring Meetings aim to foster macroeconomic stability, provide policy advice, and assist nations facing balance-of-payments challenges. The gathering includes representatives from 190 countries, bringing together finance ministers, central bank governors, and key economic stakeholders to discuss pressing global financial challenges.

The Nigerian delegation features senior officials from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Executive Officers of financial institutions, and representatives from the private sector, civil society organisations, and non-governmental organisations. As Nigeria engages in these discussions, its delegation seeks to advance policies that safeguard economic stability, improve financial regulations, and enhance trade resilience.

The IMF and the World Bank—often referred to as the Bretton Woods Institutions—continue to play pivotal roles in shaping global economic governance. Established in 1944, the IMF primarily oversees monetary stability, while the World Bank focuses on poverty reduction and economic development. With increasing concerns about global economic turbulence, the discussions will address financial market uncertainties, trade disruptions, and strategies to promote inclusive growth.

One of the dominant themes at this year’s meetings is the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping import tariffs, which have affected trade relations globally since his return to office in January 2025. Countries are expected to engage in discussions on mitigating the effects of these tariffs on their economies and identifying pathways to sustain trade partnerships. Delegates will also focus on efforts to build a more resilient global economy capable of absorbing economic shocks and fostering sustainable development.

The meetings include: Global Economic Analysis – Providing insights into financial trends and policy adjustments required to stabilise economies. While the Bilateral Consultations session will facilitate discussions among member countries to negotiate strategies for economic cooperation, the Poverty Eradication Initiatives session will address economic disparities and evaluate financial programs aimed at reducing global poverty.

Additionally, the IMF will release its World Economic Outlook, detailing projections on economic growth patterns, while its Global Financial Stability Report will provide a comprehensive assessment of risks within the international financial system.