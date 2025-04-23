Rainstorm destroys trees, disrupts traffic in Lagos

Vehicular movement was disrupted in several parts of Lagos on Wednesday by fallen trees, following a rainstorm. The rainstorm which occurred on Tuesday night also affected some streetlights.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency in a post on its X handle on Wednesday said, fallen trees blocked a part of the road at Asolo, inward Majidun, in Ikorodu. It advised motorists to take caution to avoid a secondary accident, pending the removal of the trees.

“Our officers are at the scene monitoring the situation. Please, drive with caution on approach,” the agency said. It disclosed that a tree fell at Bourdillon inward Alexandra roundabout, covering the entire road and prompting its officers to divert traffic to an alternative road.

“Another tree fell down at Alexandra inward Parkview Estate taking 50% of the road.

“Our officers are making efforts to clear the trees while @LASPARKLagos has been contacted. “Please drive with caution on approach,” it said in the post. It also said three streetlights fell at Osborne, though with no effect on traffic, as of 7:38 am on Wednesday.