Rashford doubts he will play for Man Utd again under Amorim

Marcus Rashford feels it is unlikely he will play for Manchester United again under Ruben Amorim, but will not be rushed into making a decision about his future. Rashford scored his fourth goal since joining Aston Villa on loan in February during their 2-1 loss at Manchester City on Tuesday.

The striker’s loan deal at Villa Park expires at the end of the season. But while his United contract is due to run until 2028, and it is not completely out of the question Rashford might return, sources close to the player do not see an obvious way back into the Old Trafford fold. Rashford was exiled by Amorim from the first team in December, then, aside from the home defeat at Newcastle on 30 December when he was an unused substitute, did not pick him in his matchday squad again.

In the wake of the Villa move, Amorim said: “I couldn’t get Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it.” It means United will have to decide whether to sell the 27-year-old or let him move away from the club on another loan deal this summer. As United – and Amorim – are trying to juggle their finances in order to reshape a squad so it fits with the former Sporting boss’ preferred style of play, having clarity over one of their most highly paid players would be beneficial.

However, that is unlikely. Rashford has ruled out the possibility of moving to London, and ideally would join a club that has qualified for the Champions League. Sources close to the player are adamant Rashford is yet to have talks about his future and is not planning to do so until the middle of June. However, it is understood he has no interest in being part of a swap deal – after recent speculation around United’s interest in Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze.