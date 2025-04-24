Dollar Rain in Mauritius: NSC DG Bukola Olopade rewards Nigerian Weightlifters with financial boost

The Nigerian weightlifting team competing at the 2025 Africa Weightlifting Championship received a major morale and financial boost on Wednesday, as the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, personally donated $3,800 to athletes and officials in Mauritius. Olopade, who is currently in Moka to support Team Nigeria, made the announcement during a meeting with the athletes and the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation officials. The gesture is part of a broader effort to encourage excellence and motivate the team to deliver podium finishes.

“I bring you greetings from the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, the father of sports in Nigeria,” Olopade said during the session. “He reminded me to tell you all that weightlifting is one of the sports where Nigeria has a strong competitive edge both in Africa and globally. We expect you to bring home many medals.” He also unveiled an exciting incentive plan for the athletes, stating: “My slogan for you here in Mauritius is: more gold, more money. As you win, you get your alert.”

In addition to the cash donation, Olopade revealed that four Nigerian lifters have been selected for the prestigious Category A of the NSC’s Elite Athletes and Podium Performance Program. These athletes will each receive $20,000 annually for training and development, starting with an initial $5,000 installment to be paid next week. “Your welfare is very important to us,” the DG emphasized. “Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Commission is committed to prioritizing the well-being of our elite athletes.”

The financial support comes as the Nigerian team, comprising four female and two male athletes, competes on the continental stage in Mauritius, with eyes set on the Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and the Olympic Games.