Enugu gears up to host over 100 International Athletes for Inaugural City Marathon

Excitement is building in Enugu State as preparations hit top gear for the highly anticipated Enugu City International Marathon slated for May 3rd, 2025. The historic event is set to welcome over 100 international athletes from across the globe, alongside Nigeria’s top distance runners, in what promises to be the biggest road race ever staged in southeastern Nigeria.

The marathon, being organized by Nilayo Sports Management Company renowned for managing the prestigious Access Bank Lagos City Marathon marks the first of its kind in the Coal City and is expected to elevate the region’s presence on the global athletics map. Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, emphasized the significance of the event, stating:

“We want to use this race to tell our own unique story and showcase Enugu as a tourist and commerce destination in the South East. We are very prepared to welcome both international and local athletes and show the world our beautiful city and vibrant way of life.”

According to Nilayo Sports, the Enugu City Marathon aims to become a permanent fixture in Nigeria’s sporting calendar, with world-class standards and seamless organization. Adding a cultural flair to the event, popular Nigerian artiste Kcee is slated to perform live, transforming the marathon into a full-scale celebration of sport, music, and entertainment.

With global athletes arriving, local participation ramping up, and the streets of Enugu set to come alive, all eyes will be on the Coal City come May 3rd.