Nigeria dominates African Weightlifting Championship with 12 Medals — 7 Gold and Counting

Team Nigeria is lighting up the African Senior Weightlifting Championship in Mauritius, topping the medal table with a commanding performance that has seen the contingent bag 7 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze and counting as the competition enters its final stretch.

Leading the gold rush are Rafiatu Lawal (59KG) and Didih Onome (55KG), who each clinched three gold medals in their respective categories. Lawal, a 2022 Commonwealth Games champion, once again proved her elite status, dominating her category with strength and poise.

“I came here prepared, and I knew I had to give it everything,” Lawal said. “The support from the Federation and the National Sports Commission has been incredible it gave us the edge. This gold is for Nigeria.” Onome, equally stellar in the 55KG class, highlighted the team’s resolve and patriotism. “We came to Mauritius on a mission to show the strength of Nigerian weightlifting,” she said. “Every lift is for the green and white. I dedicate these medals to Dr. Ibrahim Abdul and the NSC, whose leadership continues to inspire us.”

Edidiong Joseph also contributed to the medal haul, grabbing one gold and two silvers in the 73KG category. Tuesday Emmanuel added two silver medals and a bronze to solidify Nigeria’s lead.