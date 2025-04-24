Presidential Food Systems Unit engages journalists to boost Agricultural Communication

In a renewed push to strengthen Nigeria’s food systems and agricultural sector, the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) has convened a strategic dialogue with media professionals. The initiative aims to bridge communication gaps that have long hindered the effective dissemination of government policies and interventions in the agriculture space.

Leading the engagement, Marion Moon, Technical Assistant to the President on Agriculture (Office of the Vice President) and Coordinator of the PFSCU, emphasized the critical role of the media in supporting the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. She described the meeting as a deliberate effort to build synergy between government stakeholders and the press in driving national food security goals.

“While our perspectives may differ, we are united by one undeniable truth: Nigeria must achieve food security,” Moon said. “The media is our indispensable partner in communicating this national imperative.” According to Moon, the PFSCU has developed a roadmap in line with the current administration’s objectives to promote sustainable agricultural practices and ensure long-term food security. She also encouraged journalists to maintain balanced and constructive narratives, especially amid the country’s security challenges.

In response, members of the media highlighted the need for improved data access and institutional support. Collins Nnabuife, Chairman of the Agriculture Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ACAN), called on the PFSCU to establish a reliable agricultural database and to facilitate regular capacity-building workshops for reporters. “These training programs will serve as essential platforms for knowledge sharing and professional development in the agriculture beat,” Nnabuife noted.

The dialogue is expected to pave the way for a more informed public and a better-coordinated media approach to agricultural development in Nigeria.