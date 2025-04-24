Tributes flow as Governor Adeleke commissions Leadership Centre Honouring Late Isiaka Adeleke

It was a day of heartfelt tributes and deep reflections as Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday commissioned the newly constructed Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke Leadership Centre at Adeleke University in Ede, Osun State. The state-of-the-art centre, facilitated by Hon. Bamidele Salam, was built in honour of the late Isiaka Adeleke, Osun State’s first civilian governor and a revered political figure whose legacy continues to shape the state’s democratic values.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Adeleke hailed the project as a “landmark initiative” that immortalizes his late brother’s values and contributions to public service. “This centre is not just a building it’s a monument to a rare kind of leadership defined by empathy, inclusion, and service. My late brother was a leader who broke barriers and bridged divides,” Governor Adeleke said. He praised Senator Adeleke’s legacy of inclusive politics, recalling his commitment to grassroots engagement and governance that put people first.

“He believed all men and women were equal, regardless of class or status. His leadership reflected the Athenian model of democracy open, participatory, and people-driven,” the Governor added. The centre, which includes a lecture hall, offices, a gallery, and a library, is envisioned as a training ground for future leaders, promoting ethical governance, empathy in leadership, and civic responsibility. Hon. Bamidele Salam, who represents Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, and Ejigbo Federal Constituency, said the project is both a personal tribute and a legacy effort.

“Otunba Adeleke was not just a political leader; he was a compassionate human being,” Salam said during an emotional speech marking the 8th anniversary of the late governor’s death. “Leadership begins with compassion, and he exemplified that every day.”

Salam recounted fond memories and pivotal moments in the political journey of the late Senator, including his bold entry into politics in the early ’90s despite initial resistance and his vibrant campaigns across the old Oyo State. “This centre is more than just walls and a roof. It’s a space for preserving history, inspiring future generations, and continuing the work Otunba Adeleke started,” Salam emphasized. Traditional rulers and community leaders also graced the occasion, including the Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal (Laminisa I), who lauded the late governor as “an embodiment of wisdom and leadership.”

“This centre is a commendable step towards preserving the legacy of a leader who touched lives across generations,” the monarch noted. The Leadership Centre will serve as an academic and civic hub for students, young professionals, and aspiring leaders, offering programmes on governance, democracy, and leadership development. As guests toured the facilities and viewed the design inspired by the late governor’s signature cap, many agreed: the legacy of Otunba Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke is alive and will continue to guide Osun’s future for decades to come.