NALDA launches Poultry Empowerment Initiative for Women and Youth in Osun State

In a bold step toward agricultural development and economic empowerment, the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) officially launched the Renewed Hope Women and Youth Empowerment Programme in Oba-Oke, Olorunda Local Government Area of Osun State. The initiative, which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is designed to build a sustainable middle economic class through agriculture. At the heart of the program is an innovative revolving poultry production model aimed at creating continuous income for local women and youth.

Addressing the gathering, NALDA’s Executive Secretary emphasized the program’s structure: each of the 80 beneficiaries will receive two poultry cages, twenty three-week-old birds, and four bags of high-quality feed. After a nurturing period of three to four weeks, off-takers will purchase the matured birds, with profits distributed among the participants, NALDA, and the community. This cycle is designed to be self-sustaining, allowing more participants to benefit over time. “This is more than an empowerment scheme it’s a grassroots revolution in agribusiness,” the Executive Secretary stated. “We are laying the foundation for a model that can expand across Osun State and the country at large.”

Founded briefly in 1992 and revived in 2020 under the Buhari administration, NALDA has a renewed mandate to drive agricultural transformation. Its operations span bush clearing, land preparation, processing, and marketing all in collaboration with local and international partners. “NALDA coordinates stakeholders to ensure real output in agriculture whether in crops, fishery, poultry, or livestock,” he noted. “Our farm estates and equipment are strategically positioned nationwide to support food security and export growth.”

While acknowledging the political backdrop, the Executive Secretary insisted the programme transcends politics. “This is a social enterprise. With sincerity and commitment, it will deliver consistent returns.” The event concluded with a strong message of gratitude and unity. “What we’ve started here today will extend its impact across neighboring communities. Together, we support President Tinubu’s vision with action and dedication.”

Each of the 80 beneficiaries left with a complete starter pack 2 poultry cages, 20 birds, and 4 bags of poultry feed ready to take flight on their journey to financial independence and agricultural entrepreneurship.