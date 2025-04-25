Osun PDP Reps reaffirm loyalty to Governor Adeleke, dismiss defection claims

In a strong show of unity, eight members of the Osun State caucus in the House of Representatives have reaffirmed their unwavering loyalty to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke. Their declaration comes in response to recent claims made by Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, who announced his resignation from the party and suggested that other members of the caucus were set to follow.

But in a joint statement released on Thursday, the remaining eight lawmakers dismissed Hon. Oke’s claims as false and misleading, describing his defection as long-anticipated due to what they called “a pattern of disloyalty and media attacks” against the party and Governor Adeleke. They went further to label Oke’s departure as “a mark of ingratitude” to the PDP, a party they say gave him political relevance for over two decades.

“The defection of our colleague, Hon. Wole Oke, is a personal decision that holds no bearing on the stability or cohesion of the PDP in Osun. We remain fully committed to the ideals and leadership of the party,” the statement read. The lawmakers also took time to commend Governor Adeleke’s leadership, praising his administration for its equitable and impactful governance across Osun State.

“From education and healthcare to infrastructure and social welfare, Governor Adeleke’s achievements speak volumes,” the statement continued. They described the Governor as a unifying figure whose inclusive approach has kept the PDP strong and cohesive in the state. Reaffirming their support, the eight lawmakers which include; Hon. Bamidele Salam, Hon. Ajilesoro Abimbola Taofeek, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman Alani,Hon. Akanni Clement Ademola, Hon. Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Hon. Adewale Moruf Adebayo, Hon. Adetunji Abidemi Olusoji and Hon. Oladebo Lanre Omoleye pledged continued collaboration with Governor Adeleke at both the state and national levels, vowing not to be distracted by political defections.

They also urged PDP supporters across the state to remain focused and committed, insisting the party remains the most viable platform for Osun’s growth and development. As political realignments continue ahead of future elections, the Osun PDP Caucus made it clear: they’re standing firm with Governor Adeleke and the party’s vision for sustainable progress.