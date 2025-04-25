Reps Committee finally holds meeting with Ibas

The meeting between the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Rivers State and the Sole Administrator of the state, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, is finally taking place after several postponements.

The House is exercising its constitutional right to take over the functions of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Ibas apologised for not attending the previous meeting and requests for additional time to prepare to brief the committee.

He said he is still settling down in his new role and appeals for the understanding of the committee. Following his plea to the committee, journalists were then excused and the meeting goes into a closed doer session.