Saraki shocked by Okowa’s defection, insists on repositioning PDP

A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed shock over the defection of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) vice-presidential candidate in 2023 and former governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP’s presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, selected Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 election. This decision created a rift, as it left FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, who had anticipated being Atiku’s running mate, disappointed.

In a move that surprised many, Okowa, along with his successor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, the deputy governor, Monday Onyeme, and other top Delta State government officials, defected from the PDP to the APC on Monday. Reacting to the move in a statement, Saraki said that “it is unbecoming and shocking for the running mate to the standard bearer of a leading party to abandon ship to join the ruling party.”

Noting that Okowa’s action is unprecedented, Saraki said that nobody should try to justify such an act with the talk of being put under pressure. The former governor of Kwara State opined that it is simply a sign of how low we have sunk as a polity, adding that the country is experiencing a collapse of leadership values. “These developments in the polity are the reason why I have always canvassed the idea that we should emphasize building and strengthening our institutions and not individuals,” he said.

Saraki maintained that with the defection of the governor of Delta State, even if the party has only ten governors in its fold, the PDP is still in a good position to win the next round of elections. Saraki assured the PDP supporters that despite the defections in Delta State, he and other leaders will remain and reposition the party to be a formidable opposition. He appealed to the party’s leaders who still want to leave the party to do so now so that those of them that want to remain can concentrate in rebuilding it. “My view is that those who want to leave the PDP should leave now and let the rest of us who want to stay concentrate on rebuilding the party and refocusing it to play the role of a viable opposition that will provide a better alternative for the good people of Nigeria.

“I am convinced that it is important for all Nigerians to work for the sustenance of democracy. And to sustain democracy, there must be viable choices for people at every point. Also, there must be a viable opposition to keep people’s hope alive and create credible alternatives to keep the government on its toes.