Deputy Speaker Kalu urges Igbos to back President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has thrown his full support behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term ambition, citing bold achievements in economic, social, and political reforms over the past two years. Speaking during separate courtesy visits by the Tinubu Mandate Support Group (TMSG) and Club 17 Initiative at his Umuahia residence, Kalu called on South-Easterners to rally behind Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a progressive Nigerian determined to leave a lasting legacy. He is intentional about building a stronger nation and is achieving milestones that were once considered impossible,” Kalu told members of the Tinubu Mandate Support Group led by Hon. Armstrong Okoronkwo. Commending the group’s grassroots voter mobilization efforts, Kalu emphasized the need for unity between the South-East and South-West regions, stressing that Igbos must throw their weight behind Tinubu.

“You’re the partners we’ve been waiting for. President Tinubu is a good product to market for a second term,” Kalu said. “Our business is to tell the people the good work of President Tinubu’s agenda. We should invest our votes where there is progress, and that’s in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

During his address to members of Club 17 Initiative, led by Prince George Nnanna, Kalu also expressed optimism about the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s chances in Abia State’s 2027 gubernatorial election. He pledged to work toward strengthening the party’s structure across the state to ensure future victories.