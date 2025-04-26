Francis Orbih elected to Badminton World Federation Council

In a major boost for Nigerian sports, President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih, has been elected into the prestigious Council of the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The election took place on Saturday, April 26, during the BWF Annual General Meeting held in Xiamen, China. Orbih emerged victorious against strong contenders from other African nations, solidifying his place among the sport’s global leadership.

He will now serve alongside Cameroon’s Odette Assembe Engoulou on the Council, while Zimbabwe’s Chipo Zumburani and Egypt’s Hadia ElSaid were unsuccessful in their bids. Speaking shortly after his election, an elated Orbih thanked his colleagues worldwide for their overwhelming support. “I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me by my peers across the badminton world,” he said. “I look forward to ensuring quality representation, driving key development initiatives, and expanding badminton’s global reach over the next four years.”

Orbih also credited the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly the National Sports Commission (NSC), for their crucial backing throughout his campaign. “The Chairman and the Director General of the NSC monitored the entire process closely. I’m grateful for their involvement and confident that Nigeria will greatly benefit from this milestone,” he added. He extended his appreciation to the BFN board members and the Nigerian badminton community for their unwavering support.

“From the day I declared my intentions, the board members of BFN have been supportive. I promise not to disappoint them,” Orbih concluded. Orbih’s election is seen as a significant step for Nigerian badminton, offering fresh opportunities to elevate the sport’s status both nationally and across Africa.