Nigeria launches landmark agribusiness strategy to tackle food insecurity and boost national stability

In a bold step toward transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector, the Presidential Food Systems Coordination Unit (PFSCU) has announced a series of sweeping initiatives following its 5th Steering Committee (STEERCO) meeting held this week in Abuja.

At the heart of the announcements is the rollout of the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism (NAPM), a comprehensive strategy aimed at harmonizing agricultural planning and investment across the federal, state, and local levels. By leveraging data, insights, and digital infrastructure, NAPM is expected to improve coordination, transparency, and long-term resilience in Nigeria’s food systems.

Caravan Tour to Spark Grassroots Engagement

As part of its public engagement strategy, PFSCU also unveiled the “Harvesting Hope Caravan” a nationwide tour that will travel across all six geopolitical zones. The Caravan will host interactive town halls, live demonstrations, and cultural showcases, creating platforms for community feedback and building public support for the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Wheat and Rice Value Chains Under Pressure

The STEERCO meeting opened with a sobering review of Nigeria’s national food security dashboard. Sharp disruptions in the wheat and rice value chains—exacerbated by soaring input costs, reduced local production, and an influx of cheaper imports—were highlighted as urgent threats. In response, the Committee approved the creation of an Emergency Ad-Hoc Taskforce to conduct a rapid assessment and provide actionable recommendations to the President.

Early Warning, Smarter Response

To prevent future shocks to the nation’s food supply, PFSCU is partnering with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to develop an AI-powered Early Warning and Rapid Response System. The platform will monitor key agricultural indicators and enable coordinated interventions before crises escalate.

$1.1 Billion Green Imperative Project Gains Momentum

The Committee also reviewed milestones under the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP). Key developments include the onboarding of 774 mid-sized commercial farms and the establishment of six regional equipment hubs designed to provide farmers with the tools and financing needed to scale production and boost rural economies.

Driving Policy with Evidence

Six regional offices are now being activated to support data collection and evidence-based decision-making. These centers will serve as critical anchors in rolling out the NAPM and supporting digital platforms that guide agricultural planning nationwide.

National Stability Tied to Food Security

Recognizing the deep link between food systems and national security, PFSCU emphasized its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s food future through inclusive partnerships and real-time responsiveness. This commitment was reinforced by recent endorsements at the National Economic Council and a $1 million investment from private sector partners to scale PFSCU’s initiatives.

As Nigeria navigates both immediate challenges and long-term priorities, PFSCU’s latest actions mark a decisive shift toward sustainable, inclusive, and technology-driven agricultural transformation for today and for generations to come.