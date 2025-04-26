Nigeria shines at African Weightlifting Championship with 18-Medal Haul

Team Nigeria has delivered a sensational performance at the 2025 African Senior Weightlifting Championship in Moka, Mauritius, closing out its campaign with an impressive 18 medals — 13 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze in a show of strength that reaffirms the country’s dominance on the continental stage. On the final day of competition, Sarah Ovayioza stole the spotlight in the women’s 76kg category, lifting a combined 237kg across the snatch, clean, and jerk events. Her flawless routine earned her a trio of gold medals, igniting cheers from spectators and rounding off Nigeria’s campaign in spectacular fashion.

Earlier in the championship, Ruth Imoleayo Ayodele claimed three gold medals in the women’s 64kg category, while Onome Omolola Didih replicated the feat in the 55kg division with a commanding performance that left no room for challengers. Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, a two-time African Games gold medallist and Commonwealth Games champion, maintained her winning streak in the women’s 59kg event. Her lifts of 95kg in the snatch and 118kg in the clean and jerk secured yet another trio of golds for Nigeria.

In the men’s events, Umoafia Joseph Edidiong clinched gold in the 73kg snatch with a 147kg lift, and added two silvers in the clean and jerk. Meanwhile, Tuesday Emmanuel contributed two silver medals and a bronze in the 67kg class, finishing with a combined lift of 276kg. Although the championship continues through April 28, Nigeria has concluded its events and exits the tournament as one of the top-performing nations. The 18-medal haul is one of the country’s best in recent memory and signals a continued upward trajectory for Nigerian weightlifting on the international stage.