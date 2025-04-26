South East must align with centre to Maximize Renewed Hope Agenda – Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South East region to align with the federal government to fully benefit from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.” Speaking at the unveiling of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia on Thursday, Kalu described the initiative as a strategic vehicle designed to translate national achievements into tangible regional development. The event drew political stakeholders, community leaders, and supporters from across the region.

“As we approach the midpoint of President Tinubu’s tenure, the South East must align decisively with the centre,” Kalu said. “Renewed Hope Partners is demonstrating our commitment by ensuring that national wins become local victories, and by delivering the South East for President Tinubu in 2027.” The RHP, according to Kalu, will establish “Renewed Hope Councils” across all local government areas in the region, working in tandem with the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to implement grassroots-level programs.

Highlighting President Tinubu’s achievements in office, Kalu cited over $50 billion in proposed investments, a 3.4% GDP growth in 2024, and a surge in foreign remittances to $23.4 billion a 61.1% increase from the previous year. He also pointed to cost-saving initiatives like the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) program, expected to save the country ₦2 trillion monthly on petrol imports, alongside the rollout of one million low-cost conversion kits. Infrastructure projects also took center stage. Kalu praised the re-commencement of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri railway corridor, which he said would reconnect Aba and Onitsha to northern markets, unlocking up to ₦50 billion in annual trade.

On the housing front, he mentioned that the federal government’s plan to deliver over 100,000 new homes nationwide was already underway, starting with 3,112 units nearing completion in Karsana. However, the Deputy Speaker also used the platform to urge the Federal Government to fast-track key development projects in the South East. These include constructing gas pipelines to boost industrialization, expanding the AHL and ANOH energy plants in Imo State, and dredging the Onitsha River to enhance inland waterway trade.

“The South East holds immense potential,” Kalu emphasized. “To unlock it, we need strategic investments in energy, logistics, and infrastructure. This is how we secure a place for our region at the center of Nigeria’s Renewed Hope.” He further called for an upgrade of the Onne port and development of new sea ports at Bonny/Opobo and Bakassi to decongest Lagos and create new export corridors for South East goods. The Renewed Hope Partners, Kalu added, would ensure every household in the region understands and feels the impact of the federal agenda turning policy achievements into votes, and alignment into advancement.