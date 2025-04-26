UK deports 43 failed asylum seekers, others to Nigeria, Ghana

The UK government has deported 43 individuals, including failed asylum seekers and convicted foreign offenders, to Nigeria and Ghana. Among those removed were 15 failed asylum seekers and 11 foreign national offenders who had completed their prison sentences. Seven individuals also chose to leave the country voluntarily.

This flight is the second to Nigeria and Ghana since the last election, bringing the total number of deportees to 87. Officials say this reflects the growing partnership between the UK and both West African nations. A report on gov.uk on Friday, said the move was to reinforce its ongoing efforts to tighten border security through international cooperation. The deportation flight, part of the government’s “Plan for Change,” marks another step in restoring discipline to the immigration system by ensuring that immigration laws are enforced and those without the legal right to remain are returned promptly.

Since the current government took office, over 24,000 people have been deported — an 11% increase compared to the same period last year. Deportations of foreign national offenders have also risen by 16%, with 3,594 criminals removed from the UK. Authorities maintain that all returns are handled “in a dignified and respectful manner.”

The Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Angela Eagle, said: “This flight demonstrates how international partnerships deliver on working people’s priorities for swift returns and secure borders. Through the Plan for Change, we’re going further in restoring order to a broken system, accelerating returns of those with no right to be here and closing expensive asylum hotels.

“I thank the governments of Ghana and Nigeria for facilitating this operation, which reflects our joint commitment to disrupt organised immigration crime and protect our borders.”