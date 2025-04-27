Rudiger faces ban for throwing object at referee

Antonio Rudiger was sent off for throwing an object at the referee during Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat by Barcelona. Rudiger and Real team-mate Lucas Vazquez, who had both been substituted, were shown straight red cards for angrily reacting to a foul given against Kylian Mbappe shortly before the final whistle.

Real’s England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 21, was also later sent off for dissent. Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea said in his report that centre-back Rudiger, 32, was dismissed for “throwing an object from the technical area, which missed me”. Rudiger reportedly threw an ice cube at the official. The Germany defender could be facing a lengthy ban, according to the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) disciplinary code.

If sanctioned under article 101, which covers “mild violence” towards referees, Rudiger could receive a suspension of between four and 12 matches.

However, if his actions are deemed more serious, article 104, which covers “assault against referees”, states players may be banned for three to six months if “the act was a single act and did not cause any harmful consequences”.