Council of Awori Obas hosts JANDOR

***Says we are proud of our Son

The Council of Awori Obas earlier today, warmly received Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (JANDOR) on his courtesy visit to officially inform the traditional rulers of his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a gathering that underscored unity and cultural pride, the Awori Obas received the news of Dr. Adediran’s decision to return to the APC with so much joy. “We are proud of our son,” they said.

The Obas emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among leaders to achieve the collective aspirations of the people. They acknowledged Dr. Adediran’s efforts and encouraged his continuous engagement with traditional institutions to foster inclusive governance.

Dr. Adediran expressed gratitude for the Council’s warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to working with the leaders of the ruling party in serving the people of Lagos State. He highlighted the significance of traditional institutions in shaping policies that reflect the values and needs of the communities.