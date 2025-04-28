Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu unveils series of development projects in Abia State

In a major boost to education and infrastructure, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has commissioned a series of development projects across Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State. Over the weekend, Kalu toured several communities Bende town, Itumbauzo, and Uzuakoli rolling out a lineup of completed projects aimed at enhancing living standards and boosting economic growth in the area.

The projects, which span education, road construction, and water supply, include multiple blocks of renovated and newly constructed classrooms, kilometers of newly tarred roads, and solar-powered industrial boreholes.

Education Infrastructure Takes Center Stage

Highlighting his commitment to education, Kalu commissioned reconstructed classroom blocks at key institutions including Okopedi Community Primary School, Etitiulo Primary School, Bende Secondary Grammar School, Central School Bende, and Community Primary School Bende. In Uzuakoli, the Deputy Speaker also unveiled a brand-new 6-classroom block at Uzuakoli Boys Secondary School and refurbished classrooms at LG Amamba/Agbozu Primary School.

Speaking at the ceremonies, Hon. Kalu emphasized the transformational role education played in his personal journey, stressing the need to create a conducive learning environment for future generations.

“Education got me where I am today,” he said. “If I didn’t go to school, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to stand before you. That’s why I’m passionate about giving the next generation a better chance.”

Roads and Water Projects for Improved Livelihoods

Beyond education, Kalu flagged off major road projects including the 2km Ndiokorieukwu Road, the 1km Bende Market-Amaogwu-Agbomiri Ring Road, the 800m Okputong-Ndiekeugo Road, the 1km Okwu-Amuhie Road, and the 2km Ihemba Road in Uzuakoli Ward. A new solar-powered industrial borehole was also commissioned in Amamba to improve water supply.

The Deputy Speaker credited the achievements to the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which, he said, had provided unprecedented funding for grassroots development, particularly in education.

“President Bola Tinubu is trying,” Kalu told constituents. “He has pumped in the highest amount of funding into education since Nigeria’s creation. I urge you to continue supporting this government that is working for Ndi Igbo and all Nigerians.”

Communities Applaud Efforts

Residents across Bende, Itumbauzo, and Uzuakoli warmly received the projects, describing them as transformative and a major step towards improved living standards.

They expressed profound gratitude to the Deputy Speaker, hailing his commitment to grassroots development and promising continued support for his leadership.