Jandor felicitates with His Royal Majesty, Oba Elegushi on his 15th Anniversary on the throne

Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran JANDOR extends his heartfelt congratulations to His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, on the joyous occasion of his 15th anniversary on the throne of Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom.

Dr. Adediran described Oba Elegushi as a visionary leader whose reign has been marked by peace, progress, and the promotion of cultural values. He lauded the monarch’s exemplary leadership, which has brought significant growth and unity to the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom and beyond.

“Your Majesty, your 15 years on the throne have been a testament to wisdom, youthfulness, and a modern approach to traditional leadership. You have continued to inspire not only the Awori sons and daughters but indeed all Lagosians through your dedication to community development and cultural advancement,” he stated.

JANDOR prayed for Oba Elegushi’s continued good health, strength, and wisdom as he leads his people to even greater heights.